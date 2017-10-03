You earned this @NUMensBball's Charlie Hall.



And, @OfficialJLD, we love your reactions in the split screen. https://t.co/5doCz0S63l — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2017

Northwestern basketball player Charlie Hall is probably pretty embarrassed to learn that his mom’s antics ended up on TV last night. Though considering that his mom just happens to be Julia Louis-Dreyfus, he’s probably accepted the fact that she’s on TV all the time. Dreyfus, a Northwestern alumna herself, cheered on Hall as the team defeated Rutgers 83-61 last night. Let’s hope she also remembered to bring juice boxes and oranges for all the kids to share after the game.

In other news, Charlie is himself pretty funny, which is just what happens when you are the child of one of the funniest people on the planet.