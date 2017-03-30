The Latest on the Cut

Jared Kushner Is ‘Exfoliating’ His Friends

Like Kondo-ing, but better.

2:34 p.m.

HBO Picks Up Italian TV Adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Novels

But who will play Lila and Lenu?

2:30 p.m.

Hollywood Has Embraced Dascha Polanco. Why Hasn’t the Fashion World?

Talking OITNB, the fashion world’s hypocrisies, and being a proud New Yorker.

2:27 p.m.

Justin Bieber Will Make Male Crop Tops Trendy Even If It Kills Him

Justin … thank you.

1:30 p.m.

I Wore Melania’s Couture Dress And It Was Terrifying

It was harrowing bellwether of a kleptocratic, oligarchic future.

12:48 p.m.

I Can Afford to Pay Down My Student Loans Faster. But Should I?

Your money might be better spent elsewhere.

12:33 p.m.

The Exact Moment Amal Clooney Assumed Her New Form

A new woman.

12:29 p.m.

Tyrannosaurus Rex Was the Sensitive Lover You’ve Been Looking For

Scientists say T. rex rubbed their sensitive noses together while mating.

11:49 a.m.

This Gender-Fluid Line From Korea Caught LVMH’s Eye

Blindness believes in designing beautiful pieces, no matter who wants to wear them.

11:36 a.m.

Suri Cruise Is ‘Hurt’ That Hillary Clinton Lost the Election

This will make you feel old.

11:30 a.m.

Adrienne Bailon on Coconut Oil, Making Lists, and Talking About Her Period

“Talking about it normalizes what’s going on with us.”

11:25 a.m.

Sculptor Responsible for Terrible Ronaldo Statue Defends His Work

“Not even Jesus pleased everyone.”

11:00 a.m.

Inside Detroit’s Rapidly Growing Art-and-Design Scene

Photographer Michel Arnaud’s new book, Detroit: The Dream Is Now, captures the revitalization taking place in of one of America’s great cities.

10:59 a.m.

Sheryl Sandberg Says Leaning in Hasn’t Made Women Better Off

“Overall, we are not seeing a major increase in female leadership in any industry or in any government.”

10:45 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Pair of Flattering (and 80 Percent Off) Jeans

Some Michael Kors Collection jeans that were originally $500.

10:30 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Waxing and Shaving

How Rihanna, Emma Watson, Eva Longoria, and more deal with body hair.

10:13 a.m.

Nancy Meyers Almost Got Into a Car Accident Because She Saw a Great Kitchen

Some sleek stainless-steel appliances are hard to find!

10:00 a.m.

The Shoes That Make My Legs Feel 10 Miles Long

I’m not talking about some Real Housewife patent platform here, but rather something discreet and elegant.

10:00 a.m.

Which Hipster Megachurch Is Right for You?

There are many skinny-jeaned ways to the Lord.

9:53 a.m.

Political Commentator Angela Rye Has Had It With Casual Racism

She called Joe Walsh a “bigot” on CNN last night.