The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

Chrissy Teigen and Selma Blair Partied This Week

Plus: Chloë Grace Moretz, Adwoa Aboah, Lucky Blue Smith.

11 mins ago

Leonardo DiCaprio Has Found a New Object to Hide Beneath

He’s no longer hiding under a towel.

22 mins ago

J.Lo Sued for Failing to Promote a Hoverboard Company You Haven’t Heard About

Lopez was supposed to post about the hoverboards at least once every three months on social media.

2:02 p.m.

Hillary Is Out of the Woods and Swinging in Her Speech at Georgetown

▶️ “Here I go again, mentioning research and studies and facts.”

2:01 p.m.

Pam Anderson Wrote a Blog Post on Her Feelings About Julian Assange

She called him “one of my favorite people.”

1:51 p.m.

In New York City, You Will Never Be Asked for Your Salary History Ever Again

Public Advocate Letitia James’s bill is expected to pass next week.

1:47 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Great in This New Chapter of Dior

And new shiny bags too.

1:43 p.m.

Can You Trust the Girl Scout Cookies on Amazon?

Yes, you can buy them — whether they’re legit is another question.

1:30 p.m.

The French Model Who Debuted at Louis Vuitton

Lea Issarni loves cats, French hip-hop, and ham.

1:27 p.m.

Millennials Are More Likely to Think Women Should Stay at Home

A new study finds one surprising shift in young people’s views of gender egalitarianism.

1:24 p.m.

Is It Okay to Take an Uber While Giving Birth?

One woman’s harrowing story.

1:12 p.m.

Kaia Gerber Is a Cool Hippie Teen in Her First-Ever Fragrance Campaign

Marc Jacobs cast her as the new face for his perfume, Daisy.

1:00 p.m.

Will Taking Biotin Give Me Great Hair?

Two experts reveal whether biotin really does help with hair and nail growth.

12:57 p.m.

This Is the Holy Grail of Support Camisoles

It gives me security without misshaping my chest.

12:38 p.m.

What Hillary’s Leather Jacket Reveals About Her New, Post-Election Persona

She’s “out of the woods” — and out of that Patagonia fleece.

12:00 p.m.

Maggie Nelson Writes Books Like She’s Hosting a Party

Talking to the MacArthur Genius about her work and her fans.

12:00 p.m.

The Most Flattering Clothes for Women, According to Real-life Women

From booty-sculpting jeans to sexy workout tops.

11:47 a.m.

Inside the Dangerous Convergence of Men’s-Rights Activists and the Alt-Right

Racist killer James Jackson’s online behavior reveals how these two hate-fueled groups are coming together.

11:30 a.m.

What SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan Can’t Live Without

Including her “Tribeca-mom shoes.”

10:57 a.m.

Writer Behind Bizarre Breastfeeding Story Reportedly Suspended

According to the Toronto Star, Leah McLaren has been suspended from the Globe and Mail.