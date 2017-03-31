When your scent smells like teen spirit, you cast an actual teen spirit. Marc Jacobs cast blessed 15-year-old Kaia Gerber (daughter of Cindy Crawford), for the tenth-anniversary release of his perfume, Daisy, making it her first-ever fragrance job. The campaign, shot by Alasdair McLellan, also features fellow teen models Sofia Mechetner and Dilia Martins looking vaguely Virgin Suicides–esque as they wear white boho dresses, braid each other’s hair, twirl daisies, grin, and push each other on swings. Click to watch all the good, clean, teen fun below.