Karlie Kloss Sipped Champagne With Dior Last Night

Saks Fifth Avenue transformed the third floor of its flagship store into a Dior universe last night, celebrating the opening of the label’s new in-store boutique. Models like Karlie Kloss and Hilary Rhoda sipped Champagne in a chic black-and-white space while a DJ played tracks by Drake. The “J’adior” slogan flashed from screens in the middle of the room, like chyrons in Times Square, while Dior supporters mingled wearing kitten heels with the same phrase emblazoned on thin white ribbons wrapped around their ankles.

We found Maria Grazia Chiuri down a hallway covered in Dior campaign images, standing with star of the campaign Ruth Bell, in a side room that showcased her first ready-to-wear collection for the brand — including a sleek red leather jacket and ethereal beaded gown. “It’s a collection that’s a wardrobe,” Chiuri told the Cut. “You can choose the pieces that describe you in some way and you can mix in your personal style. I think it’s really good for New York where there are so many women with a strong personality.”

After cocktails, guests went to the East Village for an intimate dinner at the French restaurant Indochine. Guests were bathed in soothing candlelight, from votives emblazoned with the words “WE SHOULD ALL BE FEMINISTS.” The crowd included man-about-town Derek Blasberg, photographer Patrick Demarchelier, DJ Mia Moretti, fitstagrammer Hannah Bronfman, and a sundry collection of editors like Samira Nasr, Virginia Smith, and Stefano Tonchi.



As part of its partnership with Dior, Saks has dedicated all of its store windows to the brand and launched a Dior pop-up on its site, both existing until March 28. It’s the first time the brand’s current ready-to-wear collection and accessories will be available online, making the clothing more accessible to a wider range of shoppers. As Saks’s president Marc Metrick said: “There’s a little bit of Dior in everyone.”

