Kate Middleton Is “Less Than Pleased” at William’s Ski-Trip Debauchery

Marking the most exciting royal drama since Prince George shaded Obama by refusing to wear pants, sounds like Prince William and Kate Middleton are having a little bit of marital squabble.

Earlier this week, William skipped Britain’s Commonwealth Day ceremony to go skiing with his bros in Switzerland, prompting media criticism of his tendency to shirk royal duties. And it’s not just the British tabloids who are peeved by Will’s behavior: According to a source who spoke to Vanity Fair, Kate Middleton is “less than pleased” at William’s antics, which included dad-dancing at the club and drinking Jagerbombs with a 24-year-old Australian model.

“It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake Kate wears the trousers in their marriage, and she won’t be happy with William’s antics,” says a source. “She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. I imagine she’ll find this humiliating and William will have come in for a pasting.”

Can’t wait to see this juicy spat reenacted on season 15 of The Crown.