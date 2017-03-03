Katy Perry Weighs In On a ‘New Way of Thinking’ About Relationships

Photo: Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage/Getty

Katy Perry must be paying attention to the press coverage of her breakup/break/not-in-a relationship status with Orlando Bloom. Days after being spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, reps for the two stars released a statement announcing the couple was enjoying some distance from their relationship. Soon after, though, tabloids began reporting that Bloom was spotted getting cozy with a brunette. All of which, of course, had us wondering if that’s the real reason the two broke up, er, took a break.



Whatever the case may be, all of this might help explain Perry’s evening tweet, declaring that there’s a 2017 way of viewing relationships:

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!😘 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

Now if only she’d tagged Bloom.