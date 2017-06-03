Katy Perry Wants Friends Who Will Let Her Know When She Has Quinoa In Her Teeth

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

What would we do without telescopic lenses and zoom-in capabilities on the internet for viewing photos? If not for the intense, close-up scrutiny that both allow, perhaps we might’ve never noticed that Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with not just a new hair style — but also the remnants of her earlier quinoa meal.



You see, bits and pieces of quinoa (the stubborn little things!) were stuck in Perry’s otherwise spotless, million-dollar smile.

Given that every other detail of Perry’s look for the night was just right, we’re chalking this up to some last-minute munching. Oh, and Perry is now accepting applications for new friends. Ones, she wrote on Instagram, who will happily tell her she has quinoa stuck in her teeth.

