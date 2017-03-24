Watch Kendall Jenner Describe Her Terrifying Encounter With Her Stalker

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

In the fall, Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker was convicted of trespassing on her Hollywood Hills property last summer. Now, the supermodel is opening up about the terrifying encounter in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, shortly after her sister Kim recalled her own scary experience of being robbed at gunpoint on the show.

In a teaser for Sunday’s upcoming episode, Jenner explains, “I used to be the one who was so independent. I was always kind of by myself, in a good way. But now it’s like fully flipped.” She recalled that she was driving home one night, and saw Shavaughn McKenzie sitting on the side of her street. Jenner said she thought he was a homeless man, and that he had been sitting with his face buried in his knees.

I was like “That’s weird.” So I drove around him and went into house and I watched the gate close. I turned my car off, getting my stuff together, and I’m about to open my door and I look in my rearview mirror, and he was standing there.

Jenner started “freaking out,” and said that McKenzie told her, “I need to talk to you.”

And I’m like, “No, you need to leave.” So I call one of my friends immediately, I’m sobbing, crying. He’s at my window, banging at my window screaming at me, so then I finally start backing out and I get to my gate, the gate opens and I get out, and all of the sudden he starts running after me.

It was at that moment that Jenner’s friends pulled up. She says they had McKenzie sit on the curb and wait for the police, as she cried. In the fall, he was acquitted of stalking Jenner, but convicted of trespassing.