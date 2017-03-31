Women Are Loving Kendrick Lamar’s Ode to Stretch Marks

When Kendrick Lamar released the audio for “The Heart Part 4” last week, his fans sensed it was just a teaser of what was to come. Was he simply putting rappers everywhere on notice? Was he taking shots at Drake and Big Sean? Was there an album forthcoming? With the release on Thursday of Lamar’s visually-rich music video for his new song, “Humble,” it seems at least the latter might be true.

While there’s plenty to dissect in the video’s religious iconography and serious Young Pope vibes, there’s one scene in the video that women everywhere watching at home can’t get enough of: Kendrick Lamar’s ode to women’s natural beauty, stretch marks and all.



He raps:



I’m so fuckin’ sick and tired of the Photoshop/

Show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor/

Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretchmarks/

Still will take you down right on your mama’s couch in Polo socks, ayy/

And as if to leave no doubt about his message, the video shows a woman wearing a slinky top with slicked back hair and pore-less skin. As she walks from one frame to the next, she reappears sans makeup, wearing a white tank and with long curly hair. When Lamar raps about stretch marks, he looks admiringly from one side of the split screen to the other, where a woman’s stretch marks are on full display. Eventually a close up shot of the stretch marks takes up the whole screen.



Lamar’s unexpected body positive message and embrace of stretch marks — which have been historically and irrationally vilified — set off a round of applause on Twitter.



Kendrick's put a girl in his video with no makeup, cellulite and stretch marks UR FAV JUST CANT #Humble — woo thang (@lindseyaddawoo) March 31, 2017

Didn't realize how much I wanted to see an ass like mine represented until I saw that ass w/ stretch marks in Kendrick's video #Humble 🙌🏾😭 — Bob The Drag Queen (@suzie_melonz) March 30, 2017

the body positive images in Kendrick new video tho 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #behumble #KingKendrick — the myth (@ThatsJeanDeaux) March 30, 2017

Kendrick Lamar telling girls to embrace their natural beauty in Humble just made my entire week. 🙌🏾 #kingkendrick — Cherell Bailey (@rellz___) March 31, 2017

Luv that Kendrick Lamar calls 4 natural beauty without filters & praises *sses with stretch marks in a time of filters & surgery bodies — ✌🏽 (@DopealiciousJ) March 31, 2017

And finally …

So... I'm thinking about @kendricklamar's new video for #Humble & the casting call where they said. "Naw, sis. Not enough stretchmarks." pic.twitter.com/kXPKxWfQ40 — April (@ReignOfApril) March 30, 2017

Kendrick Lamar’s whole video is worth a watch, but his ode to natural beauty clocks in at 1:44.

