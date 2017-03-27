Kim Kardashian Really Wants to Have a Third Baby

Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images

If all goes as planned, North West and Saint West might have a baby sister or brother in the near future. In a clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reveals how she wants to add one more to her family of four with Kanye West. “I’m going to try to have one more baby,” she says in the video clip.



Kim, though, has had quite difficult pregnancies and her doctors have warned her about the risks of having another child. Previous episodes of KUWTK have involved discussions about using a surrogate to reduce the risk. Kim, for her part, has never been one to shy away from sharing details of the rare pregnancy complications she’s endured. During her first pregnancy with baby North, Kim experienced pre-eclampsia, which causes a swelling of the face and body and ended up delivering almost six weeks early, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kim also had placenta accreta, a serious pregnancy condition in which the placenta attaches to the uterus and then has to be manually removed. During her second pregnancy with baby Saint, Kim revealed she gained 60 pounds and faced the possibility of developing diabetes, which can result in a preterm birth, according to E! News.



While those previous pregnancy complications have caused much anxiety for Kim, she’s not letting her fears deter her from growing her family. “I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me, she says in the preview of the episode.

