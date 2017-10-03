Kristen Stewart on Bisexuality: ‘It’s Not Confusing at All’

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart has been living a closet-adjacent life for the past few years, not necessarily hiding who she’s been dating, but not exactly commenting on it either — until recently. In a profile last year, she acknowledged a three-year relationship she was in with a woman (which has since ended), and during her Saturday Night Live monologue last month she broke it to Donald Trump that she’s “so gay, dude.” Now, while on the press rounds for her new movie Personal Shopper, Stewart is defending bisexuality.

In a new interview with the Guardian she explains that in her experience, sexuality is flexible. “The whole issue of sexuality is so gray,” says Stewart, who’s most infamous relationship was with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. “I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that grayness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it.”

Stewart goes on to say that while the entertainment industry is still far from embracing all orientations, the needle is moving the right direction. “People still have some horrendous fucking experiences. But it’s cool that you don’t have to nail everything down any more. That whole certainty about whether you’re straight or gay or whatever.” She apparently put on a grin as she added, “You’re not confused if you’re bisexual. It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite.”