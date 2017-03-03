It’s No Coincidence Lena Dunham’s New Tattoo Reminds You of Rihanna’s

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

If, upon seeing Lena Dunham’s new tattoo, you’re immediately reminded of Rihanna — don’t fret. Dunham was thinking of taRiRi, too. In her latest Instagram post, Dunham shows off her new tattoo and admits she “copied” the placement from Rihanna.

Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior's chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn't chide me for copying @badgalriri's placement. If you're ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body 🌖 A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

Dunham’s new tattoo is an example of the “underboob” tattoo trend that’s been around for a few years in fashion and among tattoo artists (consider it our generation’s so-called “tramp stamp”). It was Rihanna, however, who notably brought the trend into the mainstream conscious in 2012 when she got an image of the Egyptian goddess Isis as a tribute her late grandmother. While Dunham’s tattoo isn’t anything to do with Egyptian mythology, it seems she wondered whether the same location was enough to get her called out as a copy-cat. “This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement,” she wrote.



No word on what RiRi thinks of the tattoo.

