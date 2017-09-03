Leonardo DiCaprio Wants to Sell You Frozen Seafood

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for National Geographic

For his newest planet-saving endeavor, celebrity environmentalist and newsboy-cap enthusiast Leonardo DiCaprio is getting into the sustainable-food business.



On Tuesday, DiCaprio announced that he is investing in LoveTheWild, a frozen-seafood company which uses sustainably farmed fish. “Seafood is a primary source of protein for nearly a billion people — but climate change, acidification, and overfishing are putting increased pressure on our oceans’ natural stability,” said DiCaprio in a press release. “LoveTheWild’s approach to sustainable, responsible aquaculture is promoting the development of a secure and environmentally conscious solution to feeding our planet’s growing population.”

LoveTheWild’s products are available at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, where you can also pick up a box of Jaden Smith’s sustainably packaged boxed water, if you’re so inclined.



Celebrity-branded eco-dinners: The way of the future.