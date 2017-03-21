Lindsay Lohan Wants to Steal Your Phone For Her Anti-Social Network Prank Show

After a several-year drought of Hollywood movies, Lindsay Lohan is (at least for now) shelving her ideas for Mean Girls 2 and a live-action Little Mermaid, to pursue an endeavor she doesn’t need the support of big studios for: The Anti-Social Network. The prank series, hosted by Lohan, brings the hidden camera element of Punk’d to the entirely digital, smart phone age, while adding a game show element. The Anti-Social Network, sees Lohan take charge of a person’s social media accounts for 24 hours as she gives the person embarrassing challenges, like admitting your crush to your boss, to compete for prizes. According to Entertainment Weekly the series is currently being shopped around to various networks, so until Lohan’s ideas become reality, just re-watch the grool teaser above.