14 mins ago

Lindsay Lohan Wants to Steal Your Phone For Her Anti-Social Network Prank Show

Lohan hosts a prank show where she takes over brave contestant’s social media accounts.

5:47 p.m.

Gorsuch Flatly Denies Allegations He Dissed Maternal Leave in Colorado Classroom

Trump’s nominee offered the Judiciary Committee a plausible alternative account of the alleged classroom incident.

5:30 p.m.

See a Photographer’s Escape From Men

Marianna Rothen shows it’s more complicated than you think.

4:44 p.m.

The Many Stealth Questions About Abortion in Neil Gorsuch’s Confirmation Hearing

In addition to being grilled on Roe v. Wade, Trump’s SCOTUS nominee fields queries on “litmus tests,” the weight of precedent, and more.

4:38 p.m.

Student Suing Columbia After She Says She Was Raped Twice in Her Dorm Room

Amelia Roskin-Frazee’s lawsuit alleges that the university violated Title IX.

4:15 p.m.

Fear of Deportation Leads 4 Women to Drop Domestic-Abuse Cases

They think ICE agents are targeting courthouses.

3:51 p.m.

I Won’t Fly Without These Corsetlike Socks

And now I don’t get swollen feet after cross-country flights.

3:14 p.m.

What I Remember About the Moms Who Paid Me to Babysit

Looking back, now that I’m a mom.

2:50 p.m.

Selena Gomez Says She Loves Depressing Things in Grim 73 Questions Interview

Selena Gomez is the emo pop star for our time.

2:38 p.m.

Meghan Markle Talks About Being Biracial in Hollywood in New Interview

“My pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot.”

2:25 p.m.

Anna Wintour’s Daughter Got Engaged to Franca Sozzani’s Son

A match made in Vogue heaven.

1:01 p.m.

Artists Are Asking the Whitney to Take Down a Painting of Emmett Till

The painting, entitled Open Casket, is by Dana Schutz.

12:39 p.m.

People Are Sharing Their Abortion Stories on the Steps of the U.S. Capitol

They’re also meeting with members of Congress as part of the 1 in 3 Campaign’s Lobby Day and Speakout.

12:37 p.m.

12 Glowy Products in Honor of Drake and Kanye’s “Glow.”

Glow up.

12:33 p.m.

Always Carry a Tampon and Other Lessons You Learn As a Woman in the White House

Alyssa Mastromonaco’s new memoir of working in the White House is a guide book to breaking into politics.

12:07 p.m.

Choose Your Discount: Things From 40 to 80 Percent Off

Including Michael Kors wedges and a Club Monaco skirt

12:01 p.m.

Ask a Boss: How Do I Shut Up a Mansplainer?

Keep being assertive.

11:57 a.m.

I Can’t Stop Wearing This Gray T-shirt

I was skeptical before trying it on, but now I can’t imagine my wardrobe without it.

11:51 a.m.

3 Couples Counselors On What Big Little Lies Gets Right About Domestic Violence

The show explores the personal dynamics of abuse.

11:07 a.m.

People Are Using Eye Makeup to Turn Their Faces Into Viral Memes

From SaltBae to Hurt Bae.