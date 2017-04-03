Louis Tomlinson Reportedly Arrested for Attacking Paparazzo

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson was reportedly arrested on Friday after attacking a paparazzo at LAX. According to TMZ, a photographer was insistently taking pictures of Tomlinson and partner Eleanor Calder at baggage claim when Tomlinson allegedly pulled the man to the floor by his legs, injuring his head and back. The photographer in question is then said to have made a citizen’s arrest. Tomlinson later went to an LAPD precinct, where he was arrested for simple battery. A statement by the One Direction singer’s lawyer Martin Singer said, “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis. It’s not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense.”