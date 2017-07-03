Guess Which Frank Ocean Song Closed the Louis Vuitton Show

Photo: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton finished the last day of Paris Fashion Week with Frank Ocean’s “Pyramids” as the closing soundtrack — a fitting choice for this particular runway under the Louvre pyramid.

Isabelle Huppert, Jaden Smith, Catherine Deneuve, Michelle Williams, and Jennifer Connelly sat in the museum’s glass-roofed sculpture garden surrounded by neoclassical sculptures that were originally made for Louis XIV’s country home.

Also spotted at this show: Léa Seydoux and a pregnant Adèle Exarchopoulos from Blue Is the Warmest Color, Liya Kebede, South Korean singer Sehun, Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones, Justin Theroux, and Laura Harrier (of Spider-Man: Homecoming fame).

Photo: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

Model Rianne van Rompaey opened the show wearing a silky gold dress under a black leather coat.

Much of this collection looked like liquid metallics. There were silky satin dresses (in gold, Tiffany blue, and ivory) and other dresses in shiny plaids.

Fur also factored into many looks — as boxy square-shouldered jackets in ivory and brown, feathery black capes, and pink shag goat fur. Other models wore Navajo jackets and sporty track outfits with green and blue leggings.

The beauty look was natural for both hair and makeup.

Mica Arganaraz, Heather Kemesky, and other models walked in ankle or knee-high boots with lug soles.

After the final walk, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière came out in a fitted navy shirt and blue jeans, waving to guests throughout the vast room.

