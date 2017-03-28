Get to Know the 8 Finalists for the LVMH Prize

Photo: LVMH

Today, the committee behind one of fashion’s most prestigious prizes for young talent, the LVMH prize, released its lineup of eight finalists, winnowed down from 21 semifinalists who were announced in February. The list includes London-based Molly Goddard and Antonin Tron of Atlein, which shows in Paris.

Said Delphine Arnault in a statement, “This year’s selection clearly illustrates the existence of a truly international fashion, beyond borders. I wish all the finalists good luck: it will be hard for the jury,” which includes Karl Lagerfeld and Marc Jacobs, “to decide between them.”

The winners will be announced in Paris on June 16; in the meantime, you can see the full list of finalists below.



AMBUSH by Yoon Ahn (Korean-American designer based in Tokyo). Unisex collections, showing in Paris.

ATLEIN by Antonin Tron (French designer based in Paris). Womenswear, showing in Paris.

CECILIE BAHNSEN by Cecilie Rosted Bahnsen (Danish designer based in Copenhagen). Womenswear, showing in Copenhagen.

JAHNKOY by Maria Kazakova (Russian designer based in New York). Menswear, showing in New York.

KOZABURO by Kozaburo Akasaka (Japanese designer based in New York). Menswear, showing in New York.

MARINE SERRE by Marine Serre (French designer based in Paris). Womenswear, showing in Paris.

MOLLY GODDARD by Molly Goddard (British designer based in London). Womenswear, showing in London.

NABIL NAYAL by Nabil el-Nayal (British designer based in London). Womenswear, showing in London.