Marc Jacobs’s Models Turned the Cameras on the Crowd for a Change

View Slideshow Photo: Winnie Harlow

Seasoned fashion editors are so used to holding up their phones inches away from a model’s face and snapping a photo that the weirdness of approaching a stranger has completely exited the equation. For the coda to his immersive, social-media-free runway show at New York Fashion Week, Marc Jacobs played with that dynamic by having attendees exiting the show face phone-wielding models.

The designer worked with Apple to hook up the group of models — who included Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow — with the iPhone 7 Plus, and they used the phones to get shots of Lil’ Kim and Katy Perry, as well as unsuspecting fashion-week habitués like Anna Wintour, Bryanboy, Margaret Zhang, and the Cut’s own Shiona Turini. See the results in the slideshow below, and go to MarcJacobs.com for the full gallery.

