J.Crew Just Invented Its Own Holiday

At J.Crew, colors and prints take center stage. Khaki is transformed into glamorous ball gowns fit for a gala, and subversive bubblegum pink is the palette for an everyday faux-fur coat. But can you really imagine J.Crew without stripes? Nothing drives home the brand’s ethos of unconventionally preppy like a good striped dress (or striped wide-leg pants, or striped skirts), which is why the retailer has invented its very own holiday devoted to the print.

March 31 is now officially “National Stripes Day,” and all you need to celebrate are, well, stripes. That’s not to say J.Crew won’t be holding some special celebrations of its own: Between now and March 31, the brand will begin dropping new striped items, one of which we hear is a striped ball-gown-style skirt. They party will also be happening in stores, where customers can DIY striped purchases with pom-poms and patches.