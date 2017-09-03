The Olsens’ Former Interns Are Getting a Whopping $530 Each in Settlement

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

We haven’t heard much about the lawsuit brought by former interns of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen since it was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court in 2015. The ex-interns were suing The Row’s designers after not being paid for what they characterized as grueling, 50-hour work weeks. (They also did not receive college credit.) At the time, the Olsens described their claims as “groundless.”

Well, according to “Page Six,” the claims may not have been so groundless after all — the two are paying out $140,000 to the interns involved in the class action. However, there are 185 interns in the group, so each will only receive $530. (For comparison purposes, a cotton jersey T-shirt from The Row will set you back $320.)

