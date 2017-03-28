People Are Really Mad About This Sexist Daily Mail Cover

Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

After British prime minister Theresa May and Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon — two of the most powerful women in the U.K. — held talks to discuss Brexit and the possibility of a second Scottish referendum, The Daily Mail ran a front-page story on the meeting. But instead of focusing on the meeting’s content, the Mail ran a photo of both women alongside the headline, “Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!”

The article itself attempted a breakdown of both women’s body language, which of course meant it included an entire passage about legs:

May’s famously long extremities are demurely arranged in her customary finishing-school stance — knees tightly together, calves at a flattering diagonal, feet neatly aligned. It’s a studied pose that reminds us that for all her confidence, she is ever the vicar’s daughter, always respectful and anxious not to put a foot wrong.

Sturgeon’s shorter but undeniably more shapely shanks are altogether more flirty, tantalisingly crossed, with the dominant leg pointing towards her audience. It’s a direct attempt at seduction: her stiletto is not quite dangling off her foot, but it could be. ‘Come, succumb to my revolutionary allure,’ she seems to be saying. ‘You know you want to.’

Online observers were … not pleased.

If Daily Mail was a person you'd get a restraining order, frankly. pic.twitter.com/ZZOfoFzYe5 — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) March 27, 2017

Seriously? Our two most senior female politicians are judged for their legs not what they said #appallingsexism https://t.co/18FMUzttlJ — Nicky Morgan (@NickyMorgan01) March 27, 2017

We're living in the most political unstable era of my lifetime, and the Daily Mail are writing sexist articles about our leader's legs. pic.twitter.com/54uAuAE9Sp — Angry Salmond (@AngrySalmond) March 27, 2017

Even current (and former) members of the Labour Party — the political party opposed to May’s — chimed in.

It's 2017. Two women's decisions will determine if United Kingdom continues to exist. And front page news is their lower limbs. Obviously pic.twitter.com/AMp0YvtISa — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) March 27, 2017

Moronic! And we are in 2017! pic.twitter.com/LTGEZdtNo3 — Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) March 27, 2017

It's 2017. This sexism must be consigned to history. Shame on the Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/V3RpFSgfnO — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) March 27, 2017

According to the BBC, The Daily Mail responded to criticism in a statement that read, “For goodness sake, get a life!”