Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in Jamaica for His Best Friend’s Wedding

Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle have been hitting all the big relationship milestones this winter: They bought their first Christmas tree together, went on their first trip together (to see the Northern Lights in Norway), and she met his Justin Trudeau–admiring sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. So it’s only fitting that the fifth in line to the British throne would bring Markle as his date to a wedding this weekend to finally meet his friends.

The Daily Mail revealed (and Us Weekly and People confirmed) that the 35-year-old Suits actress flew to Montego Bay, Jamaica, to join the 32-year-old prince on Thursday for the nuptials of his best pal Tom “Skipp” Inskip to literary agent Lara Hughes-Young. And apparently, after knocking this big milestone off their to-do list, the couple has another huge one planned for later this year. Per Us Weekly:

“They will be engaged by the end of summer,” the insider said, adding that the pair “have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.”

Markle is currently based in Toronto, where Suits is filmed. After production is wrapped in the summer, she may be moving across the pond to join the royal ginger. A source told Us Weekly, “Meghan feels a move to London is inevitable. It’s not like Harry can uproot!”