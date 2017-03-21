Mel B Files for Divorce from Stephen Belafonte

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Mel B, of Spice Girls fame, filed for divorce from her husband of almost a decade, Stephen Belafonte. The former couple have been separated since at least late December, according to the divorce filing obtained by People.



Mel B and Belafonte married after a whirlwind of romance. The two only dated for five months before tying the knot, People reports. The breakup might come as a surprise to Mel B fans. As recently as February, she was sharing sweet messages about Belanfonte on social media. An Instagram post dated from February 6 features Mel B kissing Belafonte on the cheek with a caption that reads: “My baby boo … We have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger. You loved me before I even [knew] how to really love myself. You are my world, honey and let’s not forget you are a bit of a dickhead too xxxx[.]” The accompanying hashtags reference their 10 years of marriage and how “#bitcheswishtheyhadthis.”



Mel B is reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of the their 5-year-0ld daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte. The two also have children from previous partners.

