People Are Using Eye Makeup to Turn Their Faces Into Viral Memes

Millennial pink seems to be the trend that’s taken over every single aspect of our lives — except, apparently, eye makeup, which seems to have been conquered by memes.
As BuzzFeed points out, meme makeup is the latest beauty phenomenon taking the internet by storm. And it involves, quite literally, people painting memes onto their faces using eye makeup and then posting pictures of themselves with said makeup online.
Of course, there’s SaltBae.
And Hurt Bae.
And who could forget crying Kim Kardashian?
There’s also a plethora of SpongeBob Squarepants memes appearing on people’s faces.
A couple of Kermit the Frog options.
And confused Nick Young.
Can’t wait to see these meme looks on the runway next season.