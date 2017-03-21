People Are Using Eye Makeup to Turn Their Faces Into Viral Memes

Millennial pink seems to be the trend that’s taken over every single aspect of our lives — except, apparently, eye makeup, which seems to have been conquered by memes.

As BuzzFeed points out, meme makeup is the latest beauty phenomenon taking the internet by storm. And it involves, quite literally, people painting memes onto their faces using eye makeup and then posting pictures of themselves with said makeup online.

Of course, there’s SaltBae.

I've been seeing a lot of these meme makeup looks going around and I wanted to try for myself! Send me requests if you wanna see me do a certain one 🤗😋 A post shared by Chelsey Wolz (@chelseywolz) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

And Hurt Bae.

And who could forget crying Kim Kardashian?

😹😹😹 Who else thinks the #mememakeup trend is hilarious!? @_makeupbyalexis A post shared by Shop Miss A Official (@shopmissa) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

There’s also a plethora of SpongeBob Squarepants memes appearing on people’s faces.

thought i would do a meme makeup look!! (excuse my brows & that patchy shadow idk what its doing)

inspiration was @thai_brows pic.twitter.com/ZtzYZVA4kv — glam by soph🌹 (@glambysoph) March 15, 2017

i'm dirty dan pic.twitter.com/T4p3VSrJym — middle name extra (@lauraaa_kate) March 14, 2017

A couple of Kermit the Frog options.

Me: don't contribute to the meme makeup trend

Inner Me: do it pic.twitter.com/W3rrUkugak — nia (@niasmakeup) March 15, 2017

I'm here for this meme makeup trend 😂 God bless @thai_brows pic.twitter.com/tmMHdlooIK — الجنة (@_jsxo_) March 15, 2017

And confused Nick Young.

Can’t wait to see these meme looks on the runway next season.