The 13 Best-Dressed Men From Fashion Month

When it comes to dressing for the cameras, it’s usually women who attract the most attention. We get it: It can be hard to compete with a bright-pink Gucci coat or head-to-toe Miu Miu coordinating looks. That’s not to say the men aren’t faring just as well. From gender-bending accessories like giant earrings to crazy neon Canadian tuxedos to bondage-inspired suiting, guys are just as risky, if not more so, than the women. Click ahead to check out the best-dressed, most-boundary-pushing dudes from this past Fashion Month.