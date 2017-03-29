Michelle Kwan’s Husband Filed for Divorce

Photo: Jenny Anderson/WireImage

Michelle Kwan’s husband, Clay Pell, has filed for divorce, according to multiple outlets. Pell cited “irreconcilable differences” as reason for the split. Though there’s no request for spousal support, Pell did indicate he wants his lawyers paid for, according to TMZ.



Kwan, a two-time Olympic medalist and 5-time world champion figure skater, met Pell after retiring from the sport in 2006. Following her athletic career, Kwan became involved in politics as an activist and served as a surrogate for Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential run, according to Us Weekly. Pell is a former White House staffer who served as part of the Obama administration and was also a one-time candidate for governor of Rhode Island. In 2013, Pell and Kwan wed in Providence after first meeting two years prior.



“It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end,” Pell said in a statement obtained by the Providence Journal. “This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction.”

The couple has no children together.