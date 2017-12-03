College application season is just about done, to the imminent relief of a specific breed of teens with well-plotted career goals, joiner mentalities, and a hearty stomach for creative exaggeration. And, as any properly panicked applicant knows, students today need unique interests to separate them from a pack of similarly high-achieving data entry experts. Yara Shahidi clearly read the relevant message boards, because the Black-ish actress has Michelle Obama in her back pocket. Shahidi revealed to W Magazine that Obama wrote her a letter of recommendation for colleges. And the mentorship is real, because the former FLOTUS went far beyond your average overworked high school guidance counselor, also giving Shahidi a “go get ’em, tiger” back-rub as encouragement for Shahidi’s AP exams. Shahidi previously shared plans to apply to Harvard and other top schools, so with Obama’s endorsement, who’s to say? She might just have a shot.