Mike Pence Is Receiving a ‘Working for Women’ Award

Mike Pence — the guy who, when he was governor of Indiana, signed a bill requiring women who get abortions to bury or cremate their fetal remains — will receive a “Working for Women” award next Wednesday. The Independent Women’s Forum, a conservative nonprofit where Kellyanne Conway is a board member, will present him with the award at an event celebrating women’s history month.

“The award recognizes an individual who values free markets, works to create a more dynamic and innovative work world, and celebrates the valuable contributions women make to society,” the IWF said in a press release. Which just screams Mike Pence, right? Right.