The Latest on the Cut

10:47 p.m.

Mischa Barton Granted Restraining Orders Against Exes for Possible Sex Tapes

Reports have surfaced suggesting that one is trying to sell a sex tape.

9:44 p.m.

Ivanka Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Are Spotted at ‘Come From Away’

They reportedly arrived in the same motorcade but separate vehicles.

7:03 p.m.

The New Frontier in Celebrity Spon-Con: Tavi Gevinson Advertises Her Own Address

The actress and Rookie editor posts Instagram ads for her new luxury building in Brooklyn.

5:30 p.m.

Reports of Sexual Assaults Have Increased at U.S. Army, Navy Academies

Sexual misconduct has also reportedly increased at three of the main military academies in the U.S.

5:05 p.m.

Ivana Trump Is Writing a ‘Nonpolitical’ Memoir About Raising Her Kids

The book will be about her “motherhood, strength, and resilience,” apparently.

4:48 p.m.

Melania Trump’s Home Country Named a Brand of Salami After Her

Slovenia’s “First Lady” wine is meant to honor the First Lady.

4:42 p.m.

The Unpleasant Men and Unanswered Questions of SXSW

No, Fred Armisen is not in Sleater-Kinney.

4:22 p.m.

Now You Can Own the Exact Bag Lauren Hutton Carried in American Gigolo

Bottega Veneta pulled the style out of their archives for the 50th-anniversary show.

4:02 p.m.

This 6-Year-Old Served Pizza to the Homeless Instead of Having a Birthday Party

The kids are alright.

3:55 p.m.

My Hunt for the Perfect Turtleneck

The one I found is simple, soft, cheap, and gets the job done.

3:43 p.m.

Just 10 Photos of Babies Wearing Glasses

Inspired by the adorable star of that viral BBC video.

3:28 p.m.

These Airplane Passengers Had No Idea They Were Being Pranked by a Spice Girl

Emma Bunton is an underappreciated comic talent.

2:19 p.m.

13 Accidental Beauty and the Beast Collaborations You Can Wear in Public

For the aesthetically minded superfan.

1:18 p.m.

Satin Sneakers You Can Still Buy, Now That Rihanna’s Are Sold Out

Alternatives to the ever-elusive Fenty Puma.

1:12 p.m.

I Can Sleep in This Foundation Without Breaking Out

BareMineral’s mineral foundation will even leave your pillow clean.

1:07 p.m.

This Exercise Can Help Reverse the Aging Process

Scientists found it is “highly effective” in reversing the age-related changes in cells.

1:03 p.m.

PWR BTTM’s Sparkly, Shiny, Gender-Defying Style

The queer-punk duo have a carefully curated drag aesthetic.

1:02 p.m.

Indie-Favorite ModCloth Is Reportedly Coming Under the Wing of Walmart

Small-batch meets big-box.

12:54 p.m.

You’ll Soon Be Able to Buy More Than Just Clothes at Vince’s New York Stores

Vince Collective will sell a curated selection of home goods, jewelry, eyewear, and more starting in April.

12:46 p.m.

This Designer Is Making School Uniforms for Underprivileged Students in Haiti

Using her fashion credibility for good.