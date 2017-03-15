A judge has granted Mischa Barton restraining orders against two ex-boyfriends after reports surfaced that the release of a planned “revenge porn” sex tape was in the works. According to TMZ, the men named in the temporary orders are Jon Zacharias and Adam Shaw, the former of whom Barton believes to have taken the sexual content without her consent, and the latter of whom Barton believes may be in possession of the materials after accessing and deleting them from Zacaharias’ computer. In filings, Barton suggested that both are financially motivated — previous reports spoke of a $500,000 figure attached to attempted sales of the tape— and that one is the responsible party. A judge ordered both Zacharias and Shaw to stay away from Barton, and also prohibited them from selling, distributing, or showing any of the videos or photos in question.