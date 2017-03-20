Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/garyalsmith

South African soccer player Mohammed Anas scored two goals during Friday’s match between Free State and Cape Town, and afterward, he inadvertently gave an incredibly awkward post-game interview. Anas told the interviewer that he appreciated his wife and his girlfriend, before backtracking and trying to make it clear he only meant to thank his wife.

VIDEO: Mohammed Anas just gave the greatest MoTM speech of all time, thanking both wife and girlfriend. (Via @clydegoal) pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ZwOtdg — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 17, 2017

The video of Anas’s interview quickly went viral, and it’s unclear whether the soccer player’s comment was merely a slip of the tongue, or an unintentional admission of an affair on live television. Either way, social-media users seem to be very concerned about his well-being after the impressively uncomfortable interview.

Has anybody checked how #MohammedAnas is doing? — Tau Tona™© (@DiketsoMoyo) March 20, 2017

Mohammed Anas: " if the world knows that you have a wife and a girlfriend, its not cheating" pic.twitter.com/AXc9O47TYV — 21 Average (@AthiBakana21) March 18, 2017

Mohammed Anas's side chick after the shout out pic.twitter.com/cvDnKkZ43y — One Punch Man (@Apoo_Sensho) March 18, 2017

"And I appreciate my wife and my girlfriend... Sorry to say, I mean my wife, MY WIFE... I love so much" - Mohammed Anas 🙆🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂😭 — Gastro (@Gastro_o) March 17, 2017

Mohammed Anas dawg how did you sleep? Can your still read this? — Purely African (@julakaba) March 19, 2017

Perhaps now the two ladies in Anas’s life can band together against him, The Other Woman style.