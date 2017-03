The Latest on the Cut

27 mins ago

The Best Natural Korean-Beauty Buys

Including a self-foaming skin-smoother and a skin-plumping jelly mask.

29 mins ago

This Tiny Camera Cube Lets Me Watch My Dogs All Day

The built-in microphone lets me talk to them, too.

11:34 a.m.

Watch a Moment-by-Moment Breakdown of That Toddler-Interrupted BBC Interview

Toddlers don’t give a damn.

11:12 a.m.

18 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Including a pair of under-$100 Hunter boots.

11:01 a.m.

The Tattooed Pixie Who Walked Margiela

Shujing has modeled for Balenciaga ads and booked some of PFW’s biggest shows.

10:49 a.m.

Zac Posen Says He Has No Plans to Dress Ivanka and Melania Trump

“I’m very upset with the state of affairs right now.”

10:30 a.m.

Drag Race’s Sasha Velour Shows How to Pose for Polaroids on Warhol’s Camera

Shot by New York photographer Lucas Michael.

10:30 a.m.

Am I Getting Enough Vitamin D?

Experts break down the so-called “sunshine vitamin.”

10:01 a.m.

New Law Gives Indian Mothers 26 Weeks of Paid Maternity Leave

The new law adds 14 weeks — fully paid — to the existing 12.

9:46 a.m.

The Power of an Imperfect Didion

We’re so used to her precision and privilege.

9:41 a.m.

Chloé Has a New Creative Director

Natacha Ramsay-Levi is replacing Clare Waight Keller at the house.

9:37 a.m.

What’s the Best Baby-Shower Gift?

A monster list of 63 best baby-shower gifts across all categories.

9:33 a.m.

GOP Lawmaker Wonders Aloud Why Men Should Pay for Prenatal Care

Republican Representative John Shimkus objects to certain “mandates” in Obamacare.

9:26 a.m.

Judge Who Told Assault Victim to ‘Keep Your Knees Together’ Resigns

Justice Robin Camp stepped down after a judicial panel called for his removal from the bench.

9:20 a.m.

Watch a Moment-by-Moment Breakdown of That Toddler-Interrupted BBC Interview

She does not give any damns.

8:30 a.m.

Meet the Teen Girls Training to Be the Next Tina Fey

Body issues and social anxiety make for excellent punch lines at this new comedy workshop for young women.

1:46 a.m.

Megyn Kelly Reportedly Wants to Be the Oprah of NBC

Haven’t we all wanted to be Oprah at some point?

1:01 a.m.

Gabourey Sidibe Addresses Body-Shamers Who Think She Doesn’t Deserve Love

The actress opened up about the criticism she gets online and her decision to undergo surgery for weight loss.

Yesterday at 10:56 p.m.

So We Finally Know Why Nicole Kidman Was Clapping So Oddly at the Oscars

Turns out her odd clapping was careful clapping.

Yesterday at 8:22 p.m.

9 Women Weigh In on What the International Women’s Strike Meant to Them

Reflections from a day of no labor.