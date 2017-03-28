Some Exciting News for People Who Love Smoothies, But in a Bowl

So you really, really love eating mushy fruit blended into oblivion with a spoon, huh? That’s cool, whatever your reasons may be. Now there’s a nail polish that complements your liquid-fruit addiction: Nails Inc.’s Acai Bowl Collection. Not only do the berry-toned shades perfectly complement your smoothie, but each shade contains a blend of the very same ingredients, with chia, acai, moringa, caco, and goji infused into the formulas (allegedly for nail-nourishing and -strengthening purposes). It’s only a matter of time before this product gets Moon Juice’d. Align your chakras accordingly.