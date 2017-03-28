The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

The Most Flattering Light Bulb Casts You in Lovely Pink

It makes my guests and me look radiant.

9 mins ago

Even Work-Life Balance Experts Are Awful at Balancing Work and Life

But there’s hope, for the experts and the rest of us.

3:05 p.m.

Soon You Can Swipe Right on Hotties From Your Work Computer

Finally.

3:03 p.m.

Some Exciting News for People who Love Smoothies, But in a Bowl

You won’t need your Vitamix for this.

2:42 p.m.

This New Fashion Campaign Features Real-Life Couples Having Sex

Eckhaus Latta’s spring 2017 knits must be really cozy.

2:01 p.m.

Why Is Kanye West So Obsessed With Calabasas?

Close reading his uncanny (San Fernando) valley vision.

1:25 p.m.

Red Is the Most Important Color in Fashion Right Now

The official shade of fall makes a statement that goes far beyond the color wheel.

1:15 p.m.

Get to Know the 8 Finalists for the LVMH Prize

Update your March Madness–style bracket accordingly.

1:14 p.m.

What It’s Like to Be a Professional Travel Writer

On never leaving home without a pair of slippers, the hell that is tax season, and how she tries to blend in wherever she goes.

1:03 p.m.

How Social Media Is Helping Washington Search for Its Missing Black Teens

Black teens go missing at a disproportionate rate — and the problem isn’t limited to D.C.

1:00 p.m.

The Entrepreneur Who’s Building Her Empire Sterilizing Vapes and Vibrators

Why it’s a great time to be a woman in the cannabis industry.

12:46 p.m.

Bill O’Reilly Just Mocked This Congresswoman’s Hair

The Fox News host called Congresswoman Maxine Waters’s hair a “James Brown wig.”

12:05 p.m.

These Japanese Eye Drops Give My Face Instant Energy

It’s like caffeine for my eyes.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: My Co-worker Talks to Herself Nonstop!

Try asking her to help you out (by shutting up).

11:37 a.m.

All the Things Women Are Doing Wrong

Here are 54 things women just can’t get right.

11:05 a.m.

Donald Trump Spoiled His Daughter-in-Law’s Pregnancy Announcement

He “couldn’t help it.”

10:43 a.m.

There Are a Lot of Illesteva Sunglasses on Sale Right Now

Because, despite all evidence pointing to the contrary, the sun will come out soon.

10:40 a.m.

Only Rihanna Could Curve Horror’s Most Notorious Murderer

As if RiRi’s going to let herself get murdered in the shower.

10:20 a.m.

Scientists May Have Figured Out a Way for Menopausal Women to Get Pregnant

Scientists say the treatment helped two women get pregnant with their own eggs.

10:00 a.m.

Exclusive: Rihanna to Be Honored at This Year’s Parsons Benefit

The event takes place on May 22.