Chloé Has a New Creative Director

Photo: Paolo Roversi

A Louis Vuitton alum is headed to Chloé. The house parted ways with its creative director, Clare Waight Keller, after the fall 2017 collection, and has already named a replacement: Natacha Ramsay-Levi, who has been Nicolas Ghesquière’s deputy at LV (and before that, at Balenciaga) for many years.



“I am very proud to join a house founded by a woman to dress women,” Ramsay-Levi said in an official statement put out by the house today. “I want to create fashion that enhances the personality of the woman who wears it, fashion that creates a character and an attitude, without ever imposing a ‘look.’” She will show her first collection in September at Paris Fashion Week.

