Natalie Portman Welcomes a New Baby Girl

Natalie Portman cited her pregnancy as the reason she skipped last Sunday’s Oscars, and turns out she had already given birth before the February 26 awards show. The 35-year-old Jackie star welcomed a baby girl, named Amalia Millepied, on February 22, E! News exclusively reports.

This is the second child for Portman and her famed ballet-choreographer-and-dancer husband Benjamin Millepied, who she met on the set of Black Swan (the role that garnered her the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2011). The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son, Alpeh.