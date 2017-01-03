Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

When early reports indicated President Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night could run as long as 80 minutes, newly confirmed secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, took action. As any 79-year-old man worth $2.9 billion would, Ross chose his $525 slippers to get him through the evening.

newly-confirmed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross wore a pair of slippers to Trump's address, which is a very cute old man thing to do pic.twitter.com/E7zyFfgBoQ — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 1, 2017

But they’re not just any $525 slippers — these, which appear to be from Palm Beach–based designer Stubbs & Wootton, came custom made with a Department of Commerce logo. Yes, this is the guy who helped Trump shape his populist message and touted his candidacy as a “more radical, new approach to government.”