When early reports indicated President Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night could run as long as 80 minutes, newly confirmed secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, took action. As any 79-year-old man worth $2.9 billion would, Ross chose his $525 slippers to get him through the evening.
But they’re not just any $525 slippers — these, which appear to be from Palm Beach–based designer Stubbs & Wootton, came custom made with a Department of Commerce logo. Yes, this is the guy who helped Trump shape his populist message and touted his candidacy as a “more radical, new approach to government.”