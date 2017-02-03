New York Magazine’s Wedding Event Is Back for All of Your Planning Needs

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Magazine

After the engagement bliss wears off and you start to get serious about wedding planning, it can feel pretty overwhelming. There are endless tiny, annoying details that require your attention, even if you have the budget to hire a planner. You could figure out your options by wasting endless hours on Pinterest, or you could just attend New York’s annual wedding event, which hosts a curated group of over 100 highly vetted, editor-approved vendors.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Magazine

So if you’re down to make your life easier, stop by Maiden Lane on March 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. You’ll discover the city’s best sweets like Milk Bar, The Doughnut Project, and Lulu Cakes. Plus you can check out the best dress designers including the iconic Kleinfeld bridal salon and the elegant Gabriella New York, to name a few. If it’s floral arrangements you seek, some of the best in the business like By Yena Designs and Mimosa Floral Design Studio will be there. And if that isn’t enough to convince you, not only will there be tons of jewelers, planners, and other resources, but also a panel of editors and experts ready and willing to take all of your questions.

Tickets are on sale for $25 at weddings.nymag.com, and updates are posted to Twitter and Instagram using #NYMWedEvent.