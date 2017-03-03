Nicki Minaj Makes a Better Daft Punk Than Daft Punk

By
Image
Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

Nicki Minaj has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week and, in true form, made a spectacular entrance to the Rick Owens show. There’s so much to look at, so let’s start from the top down. The sunglasses-meets-visor is insanely over-the-top but she doesn’t back down with the rest of her clothes. Minaj paired her galactic shades with a white fur jacket, shiny silver minidress, and sharp silver jewelry. Only Nicki can outdo Daft Punk at their own eyewear schtick, and she is the clear Golden Peacock winner today.

Nicki Minaj Makes a Better Daft Punk Than Daft Punk