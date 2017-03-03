Nicki Minaj Makes a Better Daft Punk Than Daft Punk

Nicki Minaj has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week and, in true form, made a spectacular entrance to the Rick Owens show. There’s so much to look at, so let’s start from the top down. The sunglasses-meets-visor is insanely over-the-top but she doesn’t back down with the rest of her clothes. Minaj paired her galactic shades with a white fur jacket, shiny silver minidress, and sharp silver jewelry. Only Nicki can outdo Daft Punk at their own eyewear schtick, and she is the clear Golden Peacock winner today.