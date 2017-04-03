Nicki Minaj Made Quite the Front-Row Fashion Statement

By
Image
Nicki Minaj at the Haider Ackermann show. Photo: Alexander Fury/Instagram

All eyes were on Nicki Minaj at the Haider Ackermann show at Paris Fashion Week Saturday. The rapper wore a futuristic, breast-baring black dress accessorized with a metallic pasty and clear, wrap-around sunglasses.

Image
Nicki Minaj at the Haider Ackermann show. Photo: Rebecca Ramsey/Instagram
Nicki Minaj Made Quite the Front-Row Fashion Statement