Nicki Minaj Is Officially Now a Model After Signing On to an Agency

Nicki Minaj is no stranger to fashion. The entertainer is fond of attending designers’ shows, has served as the face of Roberto Cavalli, and has been photographed by some of the industry’s best. So perhaps is seems belated news that Minaj has officially signed as a model to a top industry agency. But that’s exactly what happened this week. Minaj is now, officially, a model in the celebrity division at Wilhelmina Models.



“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style,” Minja told Vogue via email. “I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina—they get me.”



Minaj, as her fans already know, has no problem striking a pose, (or two, or three) in her new favorite outfit. For proof, we needn’t do more than a simple scroll through the entertainer’s Instagram, which reveals quite a few shots of Minaj giving her best angles to the camera.

If all that modeling on her Instagram account was good practice, then Minaj is going to have no problem representing other designers and brands.

