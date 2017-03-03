Nike Finally Releases Extended-Size Workout Clothes

In an effort to continue their “Equality” campaign, which featured stars like Serena Williams, Gabby Douglas, and Megan Rapinoe preaching the gospel of inclusiveness, this week Nike released its first extended-size activewear collection starring model and body activist Paloma Elsesser. With over 200 pieces that include bras, T-shirts, and leggings, it’s everything you could want for workoutwear. Plus, the pieces could be styled into your everyday outfits as well.

It’s a huge step for one of the biggest, most influential brands in sportswear to create pieces in sizes 1X to 3X. Nike didn’t just make bigger versions of their existing products, they actually took the time to create new stylish and performance-oriented pieces that adapt to the needs of their client. Plus, they’ve already committed to expanding sizing in the future beyond what’s currently available to ensure a perfect fit for every woman. Now that’s real equality.