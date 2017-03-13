We Now Know Who the Tooth Fairy Is: North West

Photo: Splash News

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian revealed that North West has a bit of a side hustle going on. Little North, it turns out, is not only at the age where she might lose a tooth or two, she’s also skilled in the business of collecting baby teeth that have come loose. You see, North West is the Tooth Fairy.



Kim shared videos on Snapchat of North discussing her newly-discovered role as tooth collector.



North also apparently gives quite liberally when she collects a tooth, as evidenced by the “jewels” she leaves behind.



So be advised, any notes accompanying teeth under the pillow may now be addressed to, “North, the Tooth Fairy.” Not bad for a stylish kid who has gladly taken on the role of a flower girl and has proven she can help out the family’s fashion business.

