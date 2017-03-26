One Direction’s Liam Payne Is a Father; See the First Photo

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

This baby is going to win The X Factor soooooo hard. One Direction’s Liam Payne has announced that his girlfriend, singer Cheryl Cole (of Girls Aloud and X Factor judging fame), has given birth to their first child, an unnamed baby boy, earlier this week. “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless … wow!” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.” Cole added on her own Instagram: “Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.” He’ll be effortlessly crooning to some Girls Aloud classics by next week, we’re sure.