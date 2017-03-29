The Only Woman Mike Pence Is Allowed to Eat Alone With Is His Wife

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Not too much is known about Karen Pence, the second lady of the United States and wife to Vice-president Mike Pence. Thanks, though, to a profile of her in the Washington Post (which she declined to comment on) we’ve learned exactly how close she is to Mike Pence. Hint: Very, very close. As in, the two are almost always at each other’s side and, while Karen Pence has a rule against chiming in on public policy, she ultimately serves at the “gut check” and “prayer warrior” for the VP.



For his part, Mike Pence is also very, very committed to ensuring that there’s never even the slightest appearance of impropriety in regards to his marriage. To achieve such a feat, Pence won’t have dinner alone with another woman who is not his wife, Karen. Pence reportedly made the comment to the Hill in 2002, according to the Post. Pence also reportedly added that he won’t attend any events where alcohol is serves unless Karen Pence by his side.



One can only wonder if Pence routinely asks about the presence of alcohol at White House functions or if he assumes it’s a given.

