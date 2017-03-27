Other Things Aaron Sorkin Just Realized

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Aaron Sorkin had a big weekend at the Writers Guild Festival, where he reportedly learned about Hollywood’s diversity issues for the very first time while he was on a panel. According to Variety, he was “in disbelief” and asked the audience, “Are you saying that women and minorities have a more difficult time getting their stuff read than white men, and you’re also saying that [white men] get to make mediocre movies and can continue on?” Further driving home his incredulity, the screenwriter and producer added, “You’re saying that if you are a woman or a person of color, you have to hit it out of the park in order to get another chance?”

Since that revelation, he’s only found his eyes opened up to other facts of life he’d been oblivious to. Here are some other things Sorkin just realized:

That bees are dying at an alarming rate.

That grown men don’t need to buy child-sized glasses.

That the current minimum wage isn’t livable.

That Band-Aid is a brand name.

That smoothies actually aren’t that good for you.



That not all dogs are boys.

That he’s just not that into you.

That The West Wing was overrated.