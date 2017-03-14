Society’s fascination with shoes has endured centuries. From the first rudimentary foot coverings to today’s street sneakers and couture stilettos, the evolution of footwear has produced a long and diverse history of boundary-pushing, out-there styles from around the world. And the genre continues to innovate: In February, the debut Katy Perry Footwear Collection proved an early 2017 contribution to this lineage of sensational shoes.

The new capsule, designed by the pop-centric singer-songwriter in partnership with Global Brands Group, lives up to Perry’s high-energy aesthetic. Described in a release as “designed for women seeking bold, glamorous style at affordable prices,” the line includes about 40 styles, from heels and sandals to flats and sneakers. Priced at $59 to $299, the sophisticated-kitsch collection is available on the brand’s own site, as well as retailers including Macy’s, Lord & Taylor, Zappos, and Amazon.

Featuring a futuristic celestial motif; bright, Havana-inspired primary colors and floral prints; and pumps and booties nodding to ’90s street culture, the collection builds upon the influence of artful, avant-garde designs from modern and ancient times. To highlight that relationship, the Cut presents a timeline of some of the most dramatic, novel-at-the-time shoe styles throughout history, below.