Photo: Getty Images

Sure, Ryan Murphy told the world that Lady Gaga wouldn’t be playing Donatella Versace in American Crime Story’s take on the Gianni Versace murder, but it’s still a shock to get confirmation that another actress will fill the part. To be fair, that actress is Oscar winner Penélope Cruz, who’s a big get for the series, as this is her first regular TV role. The Spanish actress will star in the third season of American Crime Story alongside Edgar Ramirez, who will play Donatella’s brother Gianni Versace, and Darren Criss, who will play his murderer Andrew Cunanan. We definitely didn’t see this coming, but now that we established a Cruz-Donatella-Gaga chain of resemblance, we hope the Ryan Murphy universe eventually gives us Lady Gaga playing Penélope Cruz in a show about the making of Vanilla Sky.