People Sure Want to Know What ‘Complicit’ Means After That Ivanka SNL Sketch

Ivanka Trump has positioned herself as the champion for women’s rights in her father’s administration — but, as last week’s Saturday Night Live pointed out in a sketch, her polished exterior and lip service to the cause do little to distance herself from her father’s wrongdoings. A fake perfume ad starring Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka had her hawking a signature scent named, appropriately, Complicit. “I bet when she watches Titanic, she thinks she’s Rose,” the narrator says. “Sorry girl, you’re Billy Zane.”



And by Sunday evening, complicit was the number-one searched term on Merriam-Webster.



📈'Complicit' is our #1 lookup after an SNL sketch used the word in reference to Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/qE6UcB8pUz — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) March 13, 2017

While Dictionary.com also saw a spike.



Searches for "complicit" jump nearly 2000% after @nbcsnl uses the term in a sketch depicting Ivanka Trump.https://t.co/ZGBLiqvdBP https://t.co/sqAENHk8a4 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 12, 2017

The president, for his part, has uncharacteristically not tweeted about how unfunny he found the most recent SNL, meaning that he likely has yet to consult the dictionary.