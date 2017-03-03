The Latest on the Cut

13 mins ago

Kendall Jenner and Karl Lagerfeld Partied This Week

Plus: Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski, Jourdan Dunn.

28 mins ago

Pro Tip: The Best Bodysuits From American Apparel Are on Sale Now

Long-sleeved, short-sleeved, or tank top, they’re the best basics.

2:15 p.m.

Get the Glittery New Vans for Opening Ceremony Before They Sell Out

So shiny!

2:11 p.m.

Rihanna Is Lady Liberty in a Bodega for Paper Magazine

Give me your tired, your hungry, your stoned and looking for Cheetos.

1:47 p.m.

The Isabel Marant Natural Drugstore Lipstick

And it doubles as a blush.

1:32 p.m.

Will Cranberry Juice Cure My UTI?

Experts reveal whether it really can help treat and prevent these uncomfortable infections.

1:26 p.m.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in Jamaica for His Best Friend’s Wedding

And they may be engaged by the end of summer.

12:59 p.m.

What Amber Rose Can’t Live Without

From La Perla underwear to Diorskin skin serum.

12:49 p.m.

The Only Way I Can Relax Is by Watching Laguna Beach Montage Videos

It’s a late-aughts version of ASMR.

12:25 p.m.

Daria Turns 20: A Look Back at MTV’s Misery Chick

The antiheroine of the ‘90s is still relevant today.

12:22 p.m.

5 Important Insights About Successful Protest Movements

Protesters have to face a dizzying array of considerations about which forms of action are most likely to yield a successful outcome.

12:06 p.m.

Three Backstage Beauty Lessons from Dior’s ‘No-Makeup Makeup’ Show

There wasn’t even a curling iron.

11:28 a.m.

Joe Biden’s Son Allegedly Spent ‘Extravagantly’ on Drugs and Prostitutes

New divorce filings from Hunter Biden’s wife Kathleen accuse him of extravagant spending.

11:09 a.m.

Nike Finally Releases Extended-Size Workout Clothes

Starring none other than model Paloma Elsesser.

11:08 a.m.

Man Arrested for Threatening Jewish Centers Did It to Harass an Ex-Girlfriend

Juan Thompson engaged in a “campaign to harass and intimidate” his ex, authorities say.

11:06 a.m.

Today at Dior: Rihanna, Berets, Aura Photography, and Plenty of Blue

Maria Grazia Chiuri explored every aspect of the hue.

11:03 a.m.

Dries van Noten Portrayed Magic and Loss

The designer’s 100th show demonstrated how fashion can evoke both emotions.

11:00 a.m.

Why Before I Fall Will Make Ry Russo-Young a Household Name

The indie director on her new movie, clawing her way up the film circuit, and the evolution of the teen girl.

10:15 a.m.

Cruises Desperately Try to Lure Millennials With Spin Classes and Dance Parties

But can that replace the memory of the Poop Cruise?

10:07 a.m.

21 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

From Miu Miu sunglasses to a throw pillow.