The Latest on the Cut

5:54 p.m.

What Get Out Gets Right About American Culture and Black Bodies

Its literal depiction of racism, appropriation, and the fetishization of black people is its brilliance.

5:30 p.m.

Remembering Gender-Bending DIY Fashion in the 1970s

The Cockettes theater group used fashion as protest.

5:22 p.m.

Blue Ivy’s Dresses Probably Cost More Than Your Monthly Rent

She is the most stylish 5-year-old.

5:21 p.m.

Why Is an Ambitious Woman Considered Taboo?

Designer Tory Burch tackles the question with a new initiative, Embrace Ambition.

5:13 p.m.

Madewell’s New Capsule Collection Is ‘Vintage’ for Lazy People

Launching today online and in 16 select Madewell stores.

4:52 p.m.

Rihanna Will Make You Want to Wear Orange Mascara

The look has a lot of a-peel.

4:47 p.m.

If You’re Planning to Strike for Women’s Day, Here Are Your Legal Rights

“A Day Without a Woman” isn’t your typical strike.

4:30 p.m.

Preview The Outnet’s Massive Designer Clearance Sale

Deep discounts up to 85 percent off on Proenza Schouler, Alexander Wang, The Row, and more.

4:30 p.m.

Remembering Georgia O’Keeffe’s Minimalist Style

Her suits and silver jewelry are on display at the Brooklyn Museum.

4:22 p.m.

There Was a Black Models Matter Protest Outside the Balenciaga Show

PFW gets political.

4:17 p.m.

How to Participate in the Women’s Strike No Matter Where You Live

What you need to know about the March 8 strike.

3:41 p.m.

Now You Can Buy Millenial-Pink Luggage

Away partnered up with pink-loving brand Pop+Suki on a new set of suitcases.

3:15 p.m.

Guess Which Frank Ocean Song Closed the Louis Vuitton Show

Think pyramids at the Louvre.

2:27 p.m.

Here’s What Polish Women Have to Say to American Women About Abortion Rights

“I feel like the only thing we can do is to let us be seen and heard.”

1:54 p.m.

Fashion Landmarks

McQueen is deeply rooted in ancient British landscapes, while Rihanna and Stella McCartney reflect a lighter approach to Parisian culture.

1:24 p.m.

A Registered Democrat Is Currently Running Ivanka Trump’s Brand

Today, in strange bedfellows.

1:20 p.m.

What Does It Mean to Strike From Child Care?

The Women’s Strike has called on moms to participate. But figuring out what that looks like is complicated.

1:07 p.m.

A Pale-Pink Pantsuit You Can Wear to Fashion Week and the Office

Leaf Greener had yesterday’s chicest look in this suit-and-coat combo.

1:00 p.m.

This Is the Most Immaculate Rainy-Day Outfit

Ece Sukan shows us how to dress for inclement weather.

12:57 p.m.

The Chanel Show Featured Cinderella Headbands

Ella ella eh eh.